Folly Beach firefighters now certified to administer life saving drugs

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - Folly Beach firefighters are now certified to administer live saving drugs.
Before Wednesday, firefighters were only allowed to act as first responders, and were limited in what they could do.
For example, they were allowed to give CPR, take blood pressure readings and if necessary apply bandages until the ambulance got there.
The firefighters are now qualified to give certain drugs to patients.
Those medications include epinephrine for someone who may have an allergic reaction to a jellyfish sting, or Narcan if there’s an overdose on opioids.
They can even open a patient’s airway to help them breathe.
Public safety officials say with the large number of folks who live and visit Folly, this upgrade was necessary.
“Having responded on calls and having to wait sometimes up to an hour and a half before an ambulance gets there, and knowing what you need to do but not being able to do it. So getting this in place was absolutely crucial,” Public Safety Captain Matt Schroeder said.
“Obviously there’s more fire trucks in Charleston County than EMS units do usually the fire department can get there first,” Public Safety Compliance Officer Robert Wagenbrennan said. “Sometimes police agencies do so it’s critical to start administering first aid while you’re waiting for EMS, that’s how it plays out.”
The firefighters had to take additional courses and training to get certified in giving the medications.
Public safety say last year they answered about 700 calls and that 450 of those were for medical reasons.
