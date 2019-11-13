GRAPHIC: Owner issued citation after dogs kill another dog and injure a woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One dog has died and its owner injured after two dogs broke through their backyard fence.
The incident happened on Cessna Avenue in West Ashley on Oct. 14, and the newly-released 911 calls paint a choatic scene with dogs barking and people screaming.
“Can you send the police," the dog’s owner asked a 911 operator. “My neighbors dog broke through their fence, and they came over here and attacked my dog. They’re killing my dog. They’re eating on him. We’re trying to get the dogs to leave the yard. They won’t leave the yard. They’re still eating on my dog.”
“Ma’am, my partners are getting some help," the 911 operator said. "Get away from the dogs.”
The caller wasn’t the only woman home. Her mother was also trying to save their two dogs who were being attacked, and during the struggle she was knocked over, according to the incident report. The other woman said she was bitten on the hand by the attacking dogs and had to seek medical attention.
After the two women and one of their dogs got inside, the woman continued to talk with the 911 operator.
“My dog is dead," the woman said. "They’re outside just tearing my dog apart.”
She went on to say both dogs were confined to her yard, and that’s when Charleston police officers arrived.
According to the incident report, the owner of the two attacking dogs was issued a citation for “her dogs being at large."
