Hanahan to enforce new trespass warning ordinance

HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - City officials and law enforcement in Hanahan are taking extra steps to keep the peace in public spaces.
A new trespass warning rule will give officers another way to handle disruptive people without constant arrests.
An officer can give a trespass warning to anyone who violates any ordinance, law or rule within any building or outdoor area owned by the city or private owner.
The warning would be for a specific location. For example, it would not restrict a person from all the parks in the city. Just the one park where the violation happened.
Violation of the trespass warning can result in 30 days in jail or a fine of up to $100. City officials say they don’t run into these issues often but now they’ll have a way to handle them in the future.
