Kids moved from classroom minutes before car crashed into Wilmington preschool

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Children had just been taken to recess minutes before a car crashed through the front of a preschool.
Police were called to the Wilmington Bilingual Preschool on Edwards Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
The outside of the building was destroyed and shards of glass were scattered around the classroom. Neither the driver nor any students or staff was hurt.
The owner of the preschool says the car made its way into the far corner of the room, right where the children would have been.
According to staff, the driver did not have a child at the school and was going to a business next to the school when they collided with the building.
Police have not confirmed how the crash happened or whether or not the driver faces charges.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.