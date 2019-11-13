Live 5 hosts Job Blitz Phone Bank to help job seekers find work

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Lowcountry is open for business and Live 5 is teaming up with SC Works and employers to help you find a job. Opportunities are available, and Live 5 wants to connect you with companies and agencies that are hiring.
Do you have a question about which companies are hiring? Want to know how to get training for upcoming jobs? Do you have a criminal record or spent time in prison and need help getting a job? Do you have a disability and want to know about training and services?
Consultants with SC Works and their partnering agencies will be taking your phone calls, answering these questions on Thursday, from 4 p.m to 6:30 p.m. Look for the number to call on Live 5 News when the phone bank opens.
Representatives with the South Carolina Department of Transportation, Wayne Brothers and Sportsman Boat Manufacturer will also be in-house and available to answer questions about jobs openings.
If you don't get through to the phone bank, you can always contact SC Works at www.scworkstrident.org, or call 843-574-1800.
For information about training opportunities available through readySC, please visit www.sctechjobs.com.
Here are just a few of the companies you can learn more about during the phone bank that are actively hiring.
*Sportsman Boats: Polish & inspect, lamination associates, bilge assembly, infusion specialists, and covering assemblers
*Sundaram - Clayton Limited: Maintenance technicians, and production team members
*Cooper River Partners: Chemical operators
*W International: Welders, fitters, forklift/Hi-Lo Drivers, machine operators, and quality inspectors.
