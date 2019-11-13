Lowcountry Fall Early Signing Day Tracker

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday marked early signing day around the lowcountry and kids from schools all over signed National Letters of Intent.
Ashley Ridge
Amanda Blake, Basketball - UNC Asheville
Jenna Patterson, Track - The Citadel
Berkeley
Jeffrey Ziegler, Baseball - The Citadel
Bishop England
Alexis DeMarco, Soccer- Western Carolina
Madison Lawless, Volleyball - Belmont Abbey
Mic Marcacci, Lacrosse - Assumption College
Colleton County
Heather Dowd, Soccer - Newberry
Ft. Dorchester
Zoey Conrad, Soccer - The Citadel
Pat Monteith, Baseball - North Greenville
Jalen Vasquez, Baseball - South Carolina
Hanahan
Kylie Futrell, Cross country and track - North Greenville University
Zoe Mills, Soccer - USC Lancaster
Golden Thrower, Softball - Georgia College
Oceanside Collegiate
Luke Akers, Boys Lacrosse - Mars Hill University
Cameron Weeks, Boys Lacrosse - York College
Joey Boylston, Boys Lacrosse - University of Utah
Kyle Carretta, Boys Lacrosse - University of Lynchburg
Owen Ciali, Boys Lacrosse - Lander University
TJ Provenzano, Baseball - Francis Marion University
Darren Kraft, Baseball - Erskine College
Cooper Gaskins, Baseball - Limestone College
Rachel Rich, Girls Golf - Western Kentucky
Kayla Bartemeyer, Girls Golf - James Madison
Abigail Schimpf, Girls Golf - South Carolina
Camden Carter, Softball - College of Charleston
Jorge Rivera, Boys Volleyball - North Greenville University
Sophie Meredith, Girls Volleyball - USC- Aiken
Porter-Gaud
Elysse Pardus, Swimming - Auburn
Mari Gillum, Soccer - Winthrop
Chase Cannon, Basketball - Hampden-Sydney
Summerville
Brody Hopkins, Baseball - College of Charleston
Kassidy Landwehr, Bowling - St. Francis University
Haley Massenburg, Softball - USC Beaufort
Asia Allen, Softball - USC Union
Breon Riley, Boys Soccer - USC Union
Gabriel Carnagey, Cross country/ track - Southern Wesleyan University
Logan Palma, Baseball - Era Line
Wando
Regan Clifford, Golf - Winthrop
Grae Gosnell, Volleyball - Indiana
Gabi Reed, Swimming - South Carolina
Lara Schneider, Tennis - Florida State
Riley Lair, Track and Field - Clemson
Dillon McCarthy, Track and Field - South Carolina
Daniel Cain, Lacrosse - Roanoke College
Zach Dinwiddie, Lacrosse - Belmont Abbey College
Nathan Fasanaro, Lacrosse - Colgate
Austin Mosher, Golf - Winthrop
Connor Cino, Baseball - South Carolina
Christian Constantinou, Baseball - USC Sumter
Tyler Steeland, Baseball - LaGrange College
