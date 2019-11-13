Lowcountry Fall Early Signing Day Tracker

Athletes from around the Lowcountry signed their National Letter of Intents on Wednesday (Source: Live 5 News)
November 13, 2019 at 5:31 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 6:17 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wednesday marked early signing day around the lowcountry and kids from schools all over signed National Letters of Intent.

Ashley Ridge

Amanda Blake, Basketball - UNC Asheville

Jenna Patterson, Track - The Citadel

Berkeley

Jeffrey Ziegler, Baseball - The Citadel

Bishop England

Alexis DeMarco, Soccer- Western Carolina

Madison Lawless, Volleyball - Belmont Abbey

Mic Marcacci, Lacrosse - Assumption College

Colleton County

Heather Dowd, Soccer - Newberry

Ft. Dorchester

Zoey Conrad, Soccer - The Citadel

Pat Monteith, Baseball - North Greenville

Jalen Vasquez, Baseball - South Carolina

Hanahan

Kylie Futrell, Cross country and track - North Greenville University

Zoe Mills, Soccer - USC Lancaster

Golden Thrower, Softball - Georgia College

Oceanside Collegiate

Luke Akers, Boys Lacrosse - Mars Hill University

Cameron Weeks, Boys Lacrosse - York College

Joey Boylston, Boys Lacrosse - University of Utah

Kyle Carretta, Boys Lacrosse - University of Lynchburg

Owen Ciali, Boys Lacrosse - Lander University

TJ Provenzano, Baseball - Francis Marion University

Darren Kraft, Baseball - Erskine College

Cooper Gaskins, Baseball - Limestone College

Rachel Rich, Girls Golf - Western Kentucky

Kayla Bartemeyer, Girls Golf - James Madison

Abigail Schimpf, Girls Golf - South Carolina

Camden Carter, Softball - College of Charleston

Jorge Rivera, Boys Volleyball - North Greenville University

Sophie Meredith, Girls Volleyball - USC- Aiken

Porter-Gaud

Elysse Pardus, Swimming - Auburn

Mari Gillum, Soccer - Winthrop

Chase Cannon, Basketball - Hampden-Sydney

Summerville

Brody Hopkins, Baseball - College of Charleston

Kassidy Landwehr, Bowling - St. Francis University

Haley Massenburg, Softball - USC Beaufort

Asia Allen, Softball - USC Union

Breon Riley, Boys Soccer - USC Union

Gabriel Carnagey, Cross country/ track - Southern Wesleyan University

Logan Palma, Baseball - Era Line

Wando

Regan Clifford, Golf - Winthrop

Grae Gosnell, Volleyball - Indiana

Gabi Reed, Swimming - South Carolina

Lara Schneider, Tennis - Florida State

Riley Lair, Track and Field - Clemson

Dillon McCarthy, Track and Field - South Carolina

Daniel Cain, Lacrosse - Roanoke College

Zach Dinwiddie, Lacrosse - Belmont Abbey College

Nathan Fasanaro, Lacrosse - Colgate

Austin Mosher, Golf - Winthrop

Connor Cino, Baseball - South Carolina

Christian Constantinou, Baseball - USC Sumter

Tyler Steeland, Baseball - LaGrange College

