Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 10)

AFC
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Did not play in a 49-13 loss to Baltimore
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 3 tackles in a 49-13 loss to Baltimore. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 25 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 6 TFL and 1 Sack this season
Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started on offensive line in a 34-27 win over the Giants
NFC
Robert Quinn, DE, Dallas Cowboys - Had 3 tackles, 1 sack and 1 TFL in a 28-24 loss to Minnesota. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 16 tackles, 3 pass deflections, 7.5 TFL and 7.5 sacks this season
Fadol Brown, DE, Chicago Bears - Placed on IR
Brett Toth, OL, Arizona Cardinals - Placed on Non-Football Injury list
Zack Bailey, OL, Tampa Bay Buccaneers- On Injured Reserve
