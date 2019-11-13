Mother: Pregnant daughter in hospital after fight at Stall High School

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A video showing a fight at R.B. Stall High School has been shared over a thousand times.
The Charleston County School District confirms school administrators and district leaders were aware of the video posted online.
The video shows two girls and a boy fighting another girl before other people jumped in to stop the fight.
Wilhelmena Washington says she is the mother of one of the girls in the video. She says her daughter is nearly eight months pregnant and was jumped by the other students.
“I’m very disturbed, I’m very upset,” Washington said."I feel like the school should do more."
Her daughter is at MUSC and will stay overnight. Washington said there has been an ongoing feud between a group of students and her daughter.
According to Washington, her daughter suffered a concussion in the fight and has some bruising and swelling, but the baby is okay.
Washington said school officials told her two students have been arrested.
A spokesperson for the district released a statement saying:
“We are extremely concerned with the actions of a few students in an incident at R.B. Stall High School today and would like to emphasize that behavior such as this will not be tolerated in our schools. Stall’s administrators dealt accordingly with the students involved per district discipline protocol.”
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.