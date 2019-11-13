Myrtle Beach golf pros raise over $130K for scholarships for children of fallen, disabled service members

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A group of Grand Strand golf industry professional donated over $130,000 to go toward scholarships for the children of fallen or disabled members of the Armed Forces.
According to a press release, the Myrtle Beach PGA Patriots donated approximately $131,066 to Folds of Honor on Veterans Day.
The Folds of Honor foundation dedicates 86 cents of every dollar raised to providing scholarships to the children of fallen or disabled service members, the release stated. The non-profit group awards scholarships in $5,000 increments, so the money raised will benefit 22 families.
"We are delighted to have met our goal of raising $130,000, but even more than that, it's incredibly gratifying to know we are able to help the families of American military personnel," said Jimmy Biggs, the general manager at Pine Lakes Country Club and a founding member of the Myrtle Beach PGA Patriots.
The Myrtle Beach PGA Patriots launched Patriot Golf Day in 2014 and the event has grown into a 3-day weekend, culminating with a 100-hole golf marathon that serves as a Folds of Honor fundraisers, according to the release.
The event is held over Labor Day weekend. The six Patriot Golf Day events have now raised $400,000, the release stated.
