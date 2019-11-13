New MUSC children’s hospital anticipating mid-December opening date

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - MUSC says it has a tentative opening date for its new $350 million Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.
The 11-story structure is set to open on Dec. 14, according to MUSC spokesperson Heather Woolwine. That date, she says, is an estimate assuming that all necessary quality control and regulatory inspections are completed on time.
“Our teams are excited and planning for this new facility with this particular date in mind, however, we are doing so with the understanding that we must wait for our contractor to release the building to us before we can move in,” she said. "We do not anticipate any material negative budget impacts such as additional costs or changes to the construction budget as a result of the contractor delay.”
The facility will have more than 200 beds for intensive care patients, neonatal intensive care patients, acute care patients and new and expectant mothers.
The new hospital has been almost 10 years in the making, MUSC Health CEO Patrick J. Cawley said back in August when the building was dedicated.
