SC State falls on the road to Liberty

LYNCHBURG, VA—Senior guard Jahmari Etienne tossed in a game-high 14 points, but it wasn't enough as South Carolina State dropped a tough, 65-39, road loss to Liberty Tuesday (Nov. 12th) at the Vines Center.
Preseason First Team All-MEAC selection Damani Applewhite added eight points and nine rebounds in the loss. The Bulldogs led in several categories including bench (22-19) and fast break points (6-3).
Next up South Carolina State host Wilberforce (Ohio) at home Monday (Nov.18th) in a 7 p.m. tipoff at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.