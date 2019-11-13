Town of Summerville considering incentives to spur growth

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville leaders hope to attract businesses to invest in the town by revitalizing particular areas with incentives.
Possible incentive areas for the town’s economic development incentive program include Oakbrook, downtown, North Main, Brownsville and Sheep Island.
Town leaders say benefits would include increased property values and tourist activity that would create more money for the town. Town leaders say projects must have a minimum investment of $500,000 to become eligible for incentives.
The Incentives to developers could include full or partial refunds of impact, permit, business license tax fees and more.
The town says no incentive will be provided up front. A business must show that it has a positive impact on the community.
When people apply, town Council will be in charge of approving if a businesses can be a part of the program.
Town officials say council is expected to discuss this incentive program at the council meeting Thursday night.
