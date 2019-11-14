Another lawsuit filed in case of former church volunteer accused of sexually abusing young boys

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Another set of parents to a young boy under the age of 4 have filed a lawsuit against former Newspring Church volunteer Jacop Hazelett and the church itself.
Hazlett was working with the KidSpring children ministry and daycare program in 2018 when he was accused of sexually abusing up to 15 boys. He rejected a plea deal in Dorchester County last week which would have put him in prison for 50 years.
A trial has been preliminarily set for Dec. 9.
A lawsuit filed in late November 2018 claimed the church found 14 separate incidents of sexual abuse involving Hazlett and boys in a church daycare bathroom when it reviewed security camera footage from the previous 90 days.
The suit filed Wednesday alleges negligence against NewSpring, and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress against the church and Hazlett.
Hazlett’s initial arrest stemmed from a charge which stated that Hazlett escorted a 3-year-old boy into a bathroom at the NewSpring Church and performed a sex act on him.
