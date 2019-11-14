Beaufort County working to diversify their economy

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A new business is moving into Beaufort County. North-Charleston based Glass WRX SC is expanding and moving its manufacturing operations to an unoccupied building in the Beaufort Commerce Park. The building is also solar-powered.
They are expecting operations to begin mid-2020 and will create at least 60 new jobs. The company is investing over $15 million dollars in the county.
“This investment from Glass WRX SC and its partner Renewable Energy Alternatives (REA), a Midwest development firm specializing in renewable energy and advanced recycling technologies, shows that Beaufort County is right for manufacturing. Having the right people, partners, and allies was important to bringing this deal to fruition,” said Beaufort County Council Chairman Stu Rodman on the county’s release on their website.
Officials say this is part of an effort to add diversity to their economy that relies so heavily on tourism and the service industry.
“Creating some different opportunities for people helps us and makes us more sustainable for the future, also these jobs are a little higher wage than what we typically see. I believe they’re starting at $18 an hour and will be offering benefits, so I think it’s a different kind of opportunity for our citizens and in many cases, it’s maybe a little bit of a higher-paying, better opportunity for our citizens,” said Stephen Murray, a Beaufort City Councilman.
Glass WRX SC’s North Charleston facility will continue to collect glass and recyclables. In addition to making products like countertops, shower walls and fireplace and pool surrounds from glass, the company will offer air and water filtration systems.
“The jobs that this project will bring to Beaufort County will make a difference in the lives of our citizens. We appreciate the investment of Glass WRX SC and the work of the Beaufort County EDC and our partners,” added County Councilman Gerald Dawson on the county’s website. Dawson represents the area of Beaufort where Glass WRX SC will be located.
