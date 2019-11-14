Business owners wary of I-526 project expected to displace residents in N. Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - – Officials with the South Carolina Department of Transportation said they expect around 115 properties in West Ashley and North Charleston will be directly impacted by the I-526 west improvement project.
Businesses, homes, apartment buildings and even two community centers might have to move in the next few years as construction begins.
Project manager Joy Riley said the SCDOT wants to help people impacted through community drop-in meetings and connecting them with resources for relocation.
“A project like this is definitely hard because it has significant community impacts,” Riley said. “But at the end of the day we hope that this is an opportunity to do something really nice for the community.”
Multiple alternative plans include redesigning the I-26 and I-526 merge, as well as adding new ramps, bridges and widening the road to alleviate traffic. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 or 2024.
Right now, the department of transportation is focused on proposed improvements along the interstate from Virginia Avenue to Paul Cantrell Blvd.
Owais Jadoon owns a craft beer store off North Rhett Ave in North Charleston. During one of the SCDOT community meetings, he wanted to see how each plan could affect his business.
“Will all the traffic be diverted away from my business?” Jadoon said. “Because I rely on people coming in their cars and pulling into the driveway. So if that’s the case then I might go out of business. That’s my number one fear right now.”
Both homeowners and renters that are currently living in right of way zones are eligible for relocation funding.
Leroy Middleton is the pastor at the North Charleston Biblical House of God church which sits approximately a hundred feet away from the highway.
Middleton says he doesn’t know how the project impacts his church, but he welcomes it as a necessary improvement to the area.
“I am concerned about the safety of people coming here, coming to the church,” Middleton said. “ If the project will be an improvement to the area, then I am all for the project.”
Because of community impacts along the highway, Riley said SCDOT is looking into building new housing for people that will be displaced.
“DOT is even looking at opportunities to construct new affordable housing within these communities just to make sure we don’t break up people or move people outside of this general area,” Riley said.
The next community drop-in meeting will be Thursday night from 5 to 8 at Life Changers Covenant Ministries in North Charleston.
