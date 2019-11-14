Charleston man sentenced to more than 24 years on federal drug charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston man has been given a lengthy sentence on several drug charges.
Brian Dale Lee, 40, was sentenced to 293 months and 10 years of supervised release by Judge Richard Gergel in federal court.
Lee was arrested at a hotel in Orangeburg in January 2018 after returning from a trip to Atlanta to purchase meth and heroin.
While in the room, investigators found 1,345 grams of meth, 150 grams of heroin, over $15,000 and five cell phones.
Further investigation showed Lee had made other trips to Atlanta to buy meth and heroin for distribution in the Charleston area.
Four months before he was arrested, Lee sold fentanyl to Lisa Cohen, who was previously sentenced in a federal case. Her 17-year-old son died from a fentanyl overdose after using drugs provided by Lee.
