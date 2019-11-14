Chesterfield police search for mom, 3 kids

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a 38-year-old mother and her three children.
Police say the Department of Social Services attempted to do a welfare check on Erica M. Rivas and her children on Oct. 30, but couldn’t find them.
The missing children are Dayami Valasquez, 13, Melanie Rivas, 9, and Isabelle Gamez, 2.
Officials do not believe they are in any danger.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
