Columbia man sentence to over 24 years in prison for selling drugs to former UofSC student who wanted to commit suicide

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man has been sentenced to over 24 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to selling oxycodone to a former UofSC student that caused their death.
Evidence presented to the court showed that Anthony James “AJ” Edward Hunt, 24, sold former University of South Carolina student R.B. alprazolam tablets after she expressed the desire to commit suicide on January 24th and 26th of 2016.
When the alprazolam tablets failed to cause R.B.'s death, Hunt advised her to take oxycodone tablets.
Officials say Hunt provided R.B. with detailed instructions on how to consume the oxycodone pills. On January 27th, he sold her ten 30-milligram oxycodone tablets.
On January 28th R.B. was found deceased in her apartment. Experts say R.B.’s death was caused by an oxycodone overdose.
After his arrest, Hunt admitted to law enforcement that he sold the oxycodone to R.B. knowing that she intended to commit suicide.
“The job of the U.S. Attorney’s Office is to keep South Carolinians safe. That means safe from gun violence, safe from public corruption and fraud, and safe from an opioid epidemic that transcends every demographic,” U.S. Attorney Lydon said. “AJ Hunt’s distribution of oxycodone destroyed two young lives and shattered two families, and we will continue to bring justice to those, like Hunt, whose distribution of illegal drugs results in the death of another individual. It is my hope that this tragic case will also help us raise awareness among students, parents, and schools about the devastating effects the misuse and abuse of opioids can have on our college campuses.”
United States District Judge J. Michelle Childs, of Columbia, sentenced Hunt to 293 months in federal prison, to be followed by 3 years of court-ordered supervision.
The investigation was led by Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Adam Roberson, with the assistance of the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Richland County Coroner’s Office, Columbia Police Department, University of South Carolina Police Department, and Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Assistant United States Attorney Benjamin Garner of the Columbia office prosecuted the case.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.