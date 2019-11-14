DHEC: Lowcountry cat potentially exposes 3 people to rabies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) officials say three people may have been exposed to rabies by a feral cat that tested positive for the disease in North Charleston.
Officials say the possible exposure happened Nov. 5 and Nov. 6 when three people were attacked by the cat on a property near University Boulevard in North Charleston. The cat was confirmed to have rabies on Nov. 7.
“Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal, however, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies,” David Vaughan, Director of DHEC’s Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division said.
Anyone who believes that they or their pets have come into contact with a cat who has rabies should call DHEC’s Environmental Affairs Charleston office at 843-953-0150 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday).
Wash any body part that may have come into contact with a cat seek medical attention. To report a bite or exposure on holidays or times outside of normal business hours, please call the DHEC after-hours service number at 888-847-0902.
The cat is the 15th animal in Charleston County to test positive for rabies in 2019. There have been 130 cases of rabid animals statewide this year.
