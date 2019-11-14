Felon gets 40 years after latest burglary at Dorchester County home

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A felon who has past convictions on burglary charges has been sentenced to 40 years in prison after burglarizing a home in Dorchester County last year.
On Wednesday, a Dorchester County jury convicted Daniel Lawrence of first-degree burglary and unlawful carrying of a stolen handgun.
“His record included 2004 convictions for three counts of Burglary 2nd Degree for which he received a 15 year sentence,” said officials with the First Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
Lawrence burglarized the victim’s home on Halloween 2018.
“Thanks to an alert neighbor who reported suspicious activity, Lawrence was apprehended by the North Charleston Police Department before leaving the neighborhood,” prosecutors said."In his possession were a number of items from the victims’s home to include a handgun."
“We encourage each of you that if you ‘see something, say something,’ and together we can make our communities safer. We are grateful to the neighbor in this case who did just that,” the solIcitor’s office said in a statement.
