Folly Beach considering revamp to old water system

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCSC) - The water system on Folly Beach has been in place since the 1940s. Many of the water mains that exist now date back to the 1970s. City leaders are working on a plan to update the water system on the island.
City Council is in early talks with consultants about what work needs to be done and how much it will cost.
Consultants have said the city may have to increase rates by 4% to gain revenue for the projects. Council members will vote on that issue in January of 2020.
Many of the issues are due to the age of the water mains across the island. In 2015, there was a failing water main on East Ashley Avenue that caused pipe burst weekly.
The city abandoned that main to use another one.
The plan that officials are working on would replace the older water mains before they become a problem.
Council will continue to meet with consultants to develop a plan of action Voters on Folly could see a referendum vote next year.
