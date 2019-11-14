$400,000 grant announced to protect historical, Lowcountry African American communities

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Wednesday, South Carolina Senator Marlon Kimpson announced $400,000 in grant money would be given to a Lowcountry non-profit.
The organization, the Center for Heirs Property, protects heirs’ property and promotes its sustainable use to provide increased economic benefit to historically under-served families.
Kimpson said most of the money will be used specifically in the Lowcountry.
“To help us fight gentrification and to protect our African American historical communities so that we have truly a diverse Charleston County and cultural significance in this county,” he added.
Kimpson said this is especially important to fight on the peninsula and in historical African American communities.
“Looking at preserving those historic artifacts, those cemeteries, the schools, those kind of things and making sure people know what exists in Charleston County and how these can be resources,” Chief Executive Officer of The Center for Heirs Property Jennie Stephens said. “And how everyone in Charleston County can know the impact that the decedents of enslaved individuals have had on Charleston County.”
The organization plans to work with communities impacted by these problems and help them come up with solutions.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.