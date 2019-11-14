Man accused of exposing himself to women in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself to three women in downtown Charleston.
Christopher Jordan, 23, has been charged with indecent exposure.
On Wednesday afternoon just before 1:45 p.m., officers responded to a house on Morris Street. Three 19-year-old women told officer they were sitting on their balcony when they saw a blue jeep pull in front of their driveway with the man later identified as Jordan inside.
The women told officers they went back inside the house because they didn’t know what the jeep was doing there.
According to the report, they saw through the window that the man was masturbating and had his pants down, according to the report.
Jordan then drove away, but not before the women were able to get the license plate tag on the jeep, the report stated.
Before officers met with the victims, they were able to pull over the Jeep matching the description of the one Jordan was allegedly driving.
