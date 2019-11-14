Man wanted in VA murder believed to be back in VA after abandoning vehicle in SC

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The nationwide search for a former Marine wanted in a Virginia murder has centered on Roanoke after deputies found a vehicle he was driving in South Carolina.
Michael Alexander Brown, 22, is wanted in connection with a murder in Franklin County, Virginia.
Colleton County deputies released an alert on their Facebook page Thursday stating that a black 2008 Lincoln Town Car Brown had last been seen in was found Wednesday in Clarendon County. Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said the car was found in a covered trailer that Brown pulled with the RV.
“It appeared he had trouble with the trailer,” Baxley said. He said authorities got a search warrant and found the Town Car inside the covered trailer.
Baxley said Brown had no connection to Clarendon County, but was believed to have been staying in a campground he picked at random. Colleton County deputies said Brown has been known to live in the woods and frequent National Parks and National Forests.
The RV Brown was last seen driving was found in Roanoke last night, Baxley said.
Roanoke Police then received a tip at approximately 4 a.m. Thursday about a possible sighting of Brown, according to Roanoke Police spokesperson Caitlyn Cline.
WDBJ-TV reported that the potential sighting prompted an order to shelter in place for nearby schools as authorities searched the area and the RV for any sign of him.
Police there now believe the vehicles he had access to have all been contained and may be seeking alternate means of transportation.
Brown is a former Marine, served as a combat engineer, and was last stationed at Camp Lejeune, N.C.,
Roanoke Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who sees him should call 911.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.