McMaster to include $10M to fund flooding relief plan for Charleston’s medical district

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans to set aside $10 million in his executive spending plan to help solve flooding problems in Charleston.
Charleston and MUSC officials are holding a news conference Thursday on the governor’s plan.
“This is a critical component of our larger plan to fight flooding throughout our city,” Tecklenburg said. “I am grateful that Gov. McMaster has recognized the importance of this project and we look forward to moving forward as soon as funding is approved.”
The timing of this funding will allow for significant cost and time savings, since the Spring/Fishburne project is already underway, Charleston spokesman Jack O’Toole said.
Initial engineering for the shaft and tunnel system that will be constructed on Ehrhardt Street, located near the Medical University of South Carolina, Roper Hospital and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, is already underway, he said.
When lawmakers return to the Statehouse in January to begin putting together the spending plan, they are expected to have an additional $1.8 billion to work with.
McMaster is expected to release his budget in January.
