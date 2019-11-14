Cops: Man throws bricks into Mount Pleasant laundromat after being asked to leave

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) Mount Pleasant police say they’ve identified a suspect who vandalized a laundromat Monday night.
Police say Riley McCall Jr. threw bricks through the front glass door of the Mt. Pleasant Laundromat after police told him to leave the business.
The owner says she asked McCall to finish doing his laundry because it was approaching the 8 p.m. closing time.
“And so they say,'Nope, we’re spending our money here, we’re not leaving ‘till we good and ready.’ So I just know that we in trouble,” Calhoun said Thursday.
She says about five minutes after McCall's family drove off, McCall stayed behind and threw the bricks at her glass front door.
“He took the rock and he just continually threw into whatever he could throw into the door, the window,” Calhoun said. “And I was so afraid. I was screaming to 911, please come back to help because if he get in he will kill us.”
Calhoun's daughter is outraged.
"You hear someone who's scared, who's the strongest person you know, who's crying and everything and it's gonna put you in a rage like you've never been," Regina Jones said. "That's why I reached out to you because he doesn't belong on the streets."
Calhoun says she is still shaken three days later.
She picked McCall out of a photo lineup.
"I left Vietnam, I survived a war to come here but I live in fear now," Calhoun said.
Police say they have a warrant out for McCall’s arrest.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.