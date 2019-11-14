Number of confirmed mumps cases at CofC jumps to 43

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to College of Charleston officials, the number of mumps cases at the school has jumped up to 43, up from 26 last week.
The 17 new cases is the most significant week-to-week increase yet.
“While these new positive cases are not unexpected, my administration and I continue to take this public health threat extremely seriously,” CofC spokesman Mark Berry said. “And you should, too. Based on what we’ve learned from health officials and from past outbreaks in other communities, additional cases are likely and prevention measures are needed to stop the spread of mumps.”
Those who have never received the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, are urged to receive the full two-dose MMR series. For those who have not received the MMR vaccine, please visit a local pharmacy, urgent care facility or primary care physician. Once students receive the vaccination, they should bring a copy of the record to Student Health Services.
"The vaccine will not prevent infection if you have already been exposed, but will minimize the risk from future exposure.“Especially as students and campus community members approach the Halloween holiday, it remains important to be aware of the symptoms of mumps and to take steps to keep our community healthy,” Berry said. “To prevent the spread of mumps and other viruses, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing; avoid sharing food, drinks and items such as eating utensils, cigarettes or vaping devices; and avoid activities that may result in saliva exposure.”
