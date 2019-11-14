Police officers searching for North Charleston bank robbery suspect

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for a man who robbed a bank in North Charleston on Thursday.
North Charleston police say it happened at the Wells Fargo Bank on 4400 Dorchester Rd. at 12:39 p.m.
A report states the suspect is seen on video passing a note to the teller inside the bank.
Authorities advise the public to not approach the suspect if seen, but to call 911.
If you have any information you are urged to call the NCPD tip line at (843) 607-2076 or email sperkins@northcharleston.org.
“If you wish to remain anonymous and/or receive a reward for a tip that leads to an arrest, please call Crime Stoppers at (843)554-1111,” police said.
