N. Charleston bank robbery suspect turns himself in day after incident

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have arrested a man accused of robbing a bank Thursday afternoon.
Tyrone Ladson, 49, was arrested Friday on charges of entering a financial institution with the intent to steal and armed robbery.
Court documents state Ladson turned himself in, wearing mostly the same clothes that were worn at the time of the incident Thursday. Ladson then reportedly confessed to robbing the bank.
The charges stem from the robbery of the Wells Fargo Bank on 4400 Dorchester Rd. at 12:39 p.m. Thursday.
Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said Ladson is the man shown on video passing a note to the teller inside the bank.
A report states the suspect walked into the business and handed an employee a note which read, “I need $1,000 and I have a gun.”
The teller then gave money to the suspect who then fled the scene.
Ladson reportedly did not wear a disguise during the incident.
