Police searching for suspect who stole $800 TV from James Island restaurant

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police are looking for a man who was caught on camera taking a television from a James Island restaurant Sunday night.
Officers met with a manager of the Bohemian Bull on Monday, who showed them damage to an outdoor television cabinet which had been forced open in the back patio area. The damage was estimated at $200. The 80-inch Vizio flat screen which was taken was valued at $800.
Security camera footage shows the man in the back patio area just before midnight Sunday. He then takes the TV and climbs over a fence.
