Rain, chilly, breezy stretch of weather ahead!

The chance of rain will start to increase today with scattered showers developing by late morning and into the afternoon. The rain will become steadier and more widespread by Friday morning. Off and on rain is expected Friday with the coverage decreasing a bit late in the day. A few showers can’t be ruled out for high school football games Friday night. An upper level low will bring more scattered showers on Saturday, especially in the morning. Saturday will be a chilly and very breezy day as our coastal storm moves away from our coastline. Wind gusts 25-35 mph are possible through the day. These winds will combine with temperatures in the 40s making it feel like the 30s even into Saturday afternoon. Much better weather is expected Sunday as this storm moves away.