Report: Police seize MDMA, cocaine, gun after Myrtle Beach traffic stop

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police say drugs and a firearm were seized following a traffic stop early Thursday morning.
Shortly after midnight, police stopped a vehicle near 17th Avenue South and Kings Highway for an improper turn, according to police report. Police say the driver of the vehicle went over two lanes of traffic after turning northbound on Kings Highway.
The report states officers smelled the odor of marijuana as they approached the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Christopher Antonio Bryant, admitted to smoking marijuana and said he had “roaches” in his ash tray, according to police.
After Bryant exited the vehicle, police allegedly found a Rohm .22 caliber pistol in his hoodie. According to the report, police also found six grams of marijuana in Bryant’s pocket.
Police say about 0.5 grams of cocaine was found in a cubbyhole under Bryant’s radio. Officers also located two tablets that tested positive for MDMA and an open bottle of liquor in the car, the report states.
Bryant was charged with improper turn, open container, disregarding a stop sign and simple possession of marijuana. Police say they requested warrants for possession of cocaine, possession of MDMA and unlawful carry.
Bryant is currently being held at the Myrtle Beach jail.
