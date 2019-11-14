SC school shooter sentenced after 3-day sentencing hearing

TOWNVILLE, S.C. (WYFF/WCSC/AP) - A 17-year-old who will spend the rest of his life in prison for the 2016 shooting death of a first grader.
Jesse Osborne was sentenced Thursday to life without parole. Judge Lawton McIntosh said Thursday he was worried Osborne showed little remorse after killing his father in their Anderson County home, then shooting at the playground at Townville Elementary School while a first grade class was celebrating a birthday party.
Jacob Hall, 6, was shot in the leg, suffered massive blood loss and died three days later.
Osborne was also sentenced to 30 years on attempted murder charges related to the shooting of a teacher and another student at Townville Elementary School.
The judge handed down the sentence just after 5 p.m. after three days of testimony.
Prosecutors presented more than 1,000 pages of Instagram and Skype messages, some discovered after a hearing where a judge decided he could be tried as an adult in February 2018.
Osborne's online group, which called itself "Project Rainbow," studied school shootings and encouraged each other to attack schools. They debated whether it was better to shoot at an elementary school or middle school, settling on the elementary school because there was no on-campus police officer.
Other videos had Osborne showing the handgun in his father’s nightstand that he would use in the killings and Osborne combing his hair three hours before the elementary school shooting, saying “got to have your hair straight when you’re going to shoot up a place. Got to look fabulous.”
Osborne kept up a Skype video call with members of the group open as he crashed his father’s truck into a fence at the elementary school he once attended and fired at children waiting to go back inside.
Osborne also did internet searches on school shootings in places like Columbine, Colorado; Sandy Hook, Connecticut; and Virginia Tech. He kept on his cellphone a screen shot of a collage of some of the 20 first-graders killed at Sandy Hook Elementary, according to Anderson County Sheriff’s detective McKindra Bibb who analyzed the cellphone.
Before the shooting, Osborne told the group on Skype “god, if I get over 70 kills, I’ll be satisfied,” Bibb testified.
Osborne had attended Townville Elementary. His principal joined the teacher whose class was on the playground, the family of the boy killed, Osborne’s own uncle and even a child there that day in asking for the life sentence.
Earlier in the hearing, Osborne’s grandfather, Tommy Osborne, said he hoped his grandson isn’t sentenced to prison for the rest of his life and promised to provide for the teen if he can get out of prison in his 40s.
Osborne pleaded guilty to murder last November for killing his father in their home, then driving to the school and shooting at students outside the school.
Osborne was being tried as an adult and faced a minimum of 30 years after pleading guilty to murder.
This week’s special hearing was required under a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that life sentences for juveniles can’t be mandatory and arbitrary.
