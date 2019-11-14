Search for Marine wanted in Va. murder closes schools; residents told to shelter in place

Michael Alexander Brown, 22, who last lived on Woodthrush Circle, has been named as a person of interest. (Source: Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 14, 2019 at 7:00 AM EST - Updated November 14 at 11:45 AM

ROANOKE, Va. (WWBT) - The search for a Marine wanted in a Franklin County murder closed schools in the city of Roanoke on Thursday and forced residents to shelter in place.

Michael Alexander Brown is wanted for questioning in the Saturday death of Rodney Brown in Franklin County. Authorities say Brown is a combat engineer who deserted his Camp Lejeune post last month and was later spotted in Franklin County.

WDBJ reports that residents in the 2100 block of Grandin Road SW were told to lock their doors and shelter in place on Thursday morning as the search for Brown focused on that neighborhood.

Roanoke police also urged the public to avoid the area of St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church in Grandin Village after finding that propane was leaking from a camper believed to have been driven by Brown.

WSLS reports that “military devices” were found.

Police believe that the murder suspect was using this camper in Roanoke. (Source: WDBJ/Gray TV)

Police confirmed the search for Brown during a press conference.

More information about the search for Franklin County homicide suspect Michael Brown.

Posted by Roanoke Police Department - VA on Thursday, November 14, 2019

Police said that Brown should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Authorities said this weekend that anyone who spots Brown should act with “extreme caution.” Anyone with information should call 540-483-6662.

