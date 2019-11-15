Authorities arrest second suspect in N. Charleston armed robbery

Authorities arrest second suspect in N. Charleston armed robbery
Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to an armed robbery that happened in North Charleston. (Source: NCPD)
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 15, 2019 at 3:31 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 3:31 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection to an armed robbery that happened in North Charleston.

North Charleston police say 35-year-old Corey Blake Thompkins was arrested on Friday by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office who located the suspect on outstanding warrants.

Thompkins faces charges of armed robbery, possession of a firearm, and first-degree assault and battery.

Officers have already arrested Arthur Love who was taken into custody on Nov. 1.

The suspects’ arrests stem from an incident on Nov. 1 at 6:55 p.m. when officers responded to 5870 Rivers Avenue for an armed robbery that had just occurred.

“Through investigation, a witness was located and identified the above subject and a co-defendant as responsible for the robbery,” NCPD officials said.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.