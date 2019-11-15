Charleston Co. revokes short-term rental permits for luxury treehouses on Wadmalaw Island

By Live 5 Web Staff | November 14, 2019 at 9:56 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 9:56 PM

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County has revoked short-term rental permits for a company’s luxury treehouses on Wadmalaw Island.

On Wednesday, the county’s zoning and planning department revoked permits for Bolt Tree Farm, LLC stating that the treehouses were not being used in a manner that was not consistent with the zoning permits that were issued.

The structures involve four luxury treehouses on Maybank Highway.

In a letter addressed to Bolt Tree Farm, Charleston County Zoning and Planning Director Joel Evans said his department has received documents, information and complaints from citizens that the company is offering or providing structures for rent in excess of the allowable number of rental nights.

Last month, the developers withdrew an application to build more luxury short-term rentals on Wadmalaw Island following a petition signed by more than 2,000 people to stop the expansion.

