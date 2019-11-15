Charleston Co. revokes short-term rental permits for luxury treehouses on Wadmalaw Island

WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County has revoked short-term rental permits for a company’s luxury treehouses on Wadmalaw Island.
On Wednesday, the county’s zoning and planning department revoked permits for Bolt Tree Farm, LLC stating that the treehouses were not being used in a manner that was not consistent with the zoning permits that were issued.
The structures involve four luxury treehouses on Maybank Highway.
In a letter addressed to Bolt Tree Farm, Charleston County Zoning and Planning Director Joel Evans said his department has received documents, information and complaints from citizens that the company is offering or providing structures for rent in excess of the allowable number of rental nights.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.