Community fights to save school from possible closure

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Parents, students and leaders in Ravenel urged the Charleston County School District Friday to postpone their vote to close a elementary school.
Community members say their voices and concerns about the possible closure of Minnie Hughes Elementary School have been ignored by the school district.
“We believe that they have not been clear with this community,” the Rev. Dr. Charles Heyward said. He called for a postponement of the vote and a feasibility study.
The school board could vote Monday to close the school and move those students to the E.B. Ellington Campus.
Parents say they want more answers from board members about why the process is happening so quickly and say the community can’t afford another school closure.
“They've already closed two of our schools, R.D. Schroder and C.C Blainey,” one parent said. “That's caused a number of folks to leave this community in droves to provide better education for their students. The impact that that has had on this community has been disastrous. We are fighting to preserve our heritage.”
Hollywood Mayor John Dunmyer III called the listening sessions the Charleston County School District has conducted about the proposed changes “one-way conversations.”
“Minnie Hughes should not close,” he said.
Parents and community members plan to meet again on Sunday and invite anyone concerned about the possible closure to join them.
That meeting is scheduled at Edisto Presbyterian Church at 5 p.m.
