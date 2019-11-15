‘Cops on the Coop’ event raising money for Special Olympics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Friday, local law enforcement officers will take over Chick-Fil-A once again for their annual Cops on the Coop event.
Officials from 12 different agencies will be stationed at nine Chick-Fil-A restaurants across the Lowcountry collecting donations.
One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to Special Olympics athletes in South Carolina.
Police are trying to bring attention to the Special Olympics and hope you can help them raise funds. To do so, when you go to a participating Chic-fil-A, all you have to do, is put some money in the buckets provided for fundraising.
Fundraisers like Cops on the Coop and the Torch Run, allow athletes to participate in the games free of charge.
The Cops will be out at Chick Fil A from 7 a.m. -7 p.m.
