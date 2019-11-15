Cops: Teenagers killed at Goose Creek home after gun deal called off

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say two teenagers were killed at a Goose Creek home after one of them decided to back out of a gun deal.
The new information comes from arrest affidavits provided by the Goose Creek Police Department in the October shooting which took the lives of 17-year-old Dylan Newby and 18-year-old R.J. Calhoun.
Investigators have taken Coltan Bowman and Camron Addow into custody and have charged them each with two counts of murder. Police said Bowman had fled the area following the shooting and was captured by the US Marshal Service in Brooklyn, New York.
On Oct. 13, police officers responded at 8:53 p.m. to a home on Adeline Drive where a shooting had been reported. Officers found the victims in the yard of the home; Calhoun died at the scene, and Newby died at an area hospital days later.
The newly released arrest affidavits state that the incident began when Newby decided not to sell a gun which caused the suspects to return to the home and shoot both of the victims.
Witnesses told police that an hour before the shooting transpired, Bowman made statements that he wanted to shoot someone, saying he was going to “cap somebody.”
Court records state video also showed Bowman watching the home earlier in the day.
According to investigators, video surveillance showed the suspects enter the side yard of the home, where the victims were eventually found, and three minutes later muzzle fire could be seen. Police said additional surveillance video showed the suspects fleeing the area.
Officers reported that both of the victims were found to have guns in their possession which were later determined to have been stolen from a recent car break-in in the Liberty Hall subdivision.
On Oct. 23, investigators conducted an interview with Addow in which they say he confirmed to being with Bowman on Oct. 13 on two separate occasions before the shooting.
Court records state that Addow said during the time frame for the shooting he went to Lidl’s in Goose Creek with a family member. Authorities said they spoke to the family member who said that information was false.
A search warrant was executed at a home where Addow stays on Oct. 26 where investigators say they located clothing matching the clothes worn by Addow in a surveillance video of the day of the shooting. SLED officials said gunshot residue particles were located on a hooded sweatshirt and a black t-shirt.
According to court records, Newby was obtaining firearms from vehicle break-ins. In addition, GCPD officials said that a month and a half before the incident, someone shot at the home where the two victims were found.
