Deputies: One dead in crash on Savannah Hwy near Adams Run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person died Friday morning in a crash on Savannah Highway, according to Charleston County sheriff’s office spokesman Roger Antonio.
The scene is in the 8100 block of the road in the Adams Run area. Highway 17 south is currently closed and deputies are rerouting traffic through Old Jacksonboro Road.
Deputies are advising people to use caution in the area.
The Charleston County coroner will release the name of the deceased.
