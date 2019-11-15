Documents: Former Goose Creek cop faces loss of certification for lying in court

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A former Goose Creek police officer accused of lying to a judge under oath is facing loss of certification in South Carolina.
The Criminal Justice Academy says the former officer, Chantelle Simmons, lied to a judge about a traffic stop.
According to documents provided by South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy, during the stop Simmons claimed the driver gave her a false name. She gave the driver a ticket for giving false information to police.
The driver took the case to court and told the judge that Simmons never asked him his name during the stop.
According to the documents, Simmons twice told the judge she did ask the driver for his name.
The judge then asked the former officer to play her in car video of the stop. The video showed that Simmons never asked the driver his name and the judge immediately dismissed the ticket, documents state.
Documents show Simmons was fired from the Goose Creek police force in July.
The Law Enforcement Training Council will recommend Monday that Simmons no longer should be allowed to work as an officer in South Carolina.
The same organization will also consider temporarily suspending the certification for Colleton County Sheriff R.A. Strickland and Charleston Police officer Kevin Schlienben, both of whom face criminal charges.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.