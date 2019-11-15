Driver dies from injuries in I-26 accident in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway Patrol officials say a driver who was involved in an accident on I-26 in Berkeley County earlier this month has died from their injuries on Thursday.
The accident happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 6 when an SUV was travelling west on I-26.
According to SCHP officials, the vehicle ran off the side of the road and struck a tree.
A passenger in the vehicle was also transported to Trident Medical Center.
The crash remains under investigation.
