Driver dies from injuries in I-26 accident in Berkeley County
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 14, 2019 at 8:09 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 8:09 PM

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway Patrol officials say a driver who was involved in an accident on I-26 in Berkeley County earlier this month has died from their injuries on Thursday.

The accident happened in the early morning hours of Nov. 6 when an SUV was travelling west on I-26.

According to SCHP officials, the vehicle ran off the side of the road and struck a tree.

A passenger in the vehicle was also transported to Trident Medical Center.

The crash remains under investigation.

