FBI report shows reported hate crimes increase in South Carolina in 2018

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More agencies have reported more hate crimes in 2018 than the year before, according to new data from the FBI.
The FBI published its annual Hate Crime Statistics Report on Tuesday, which shows anything from the number of hate crimes in a specific municipality to what the bias motivation was for the incidents.
According to the data, 111 hate crimes were reported by 52 agencies in 2018.
That’s an increase from 87 hate crimes reported by 46 agencies in 2017.
The majority of hate crimes reported were motivated by race and ethnicity (67), followed by religion (28), sexual orientation (8), gender identity (6), and disability (2).
It’s important to note, some of the reported hate crimes were motivated by a number of categories.
Nationally, law enforcement reported 7,210 hate crimes to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) program last year. That is about 55 fewer incidents reported than the previous year.
South Carolina remains only one of four states with no hate crimes law. State Rep. Wendell Gilliard introduced House Bill 3063 earlier this year, in hopes of finally passing a hate crimes bill.
“Hate crimes in South Carolina is definitely on the increase by a tune of 25 percent. It’s huge in the state of South Carolina,” Gilliard said. “We need to take action and we need to do it now by any means necessary.”
The FBI is required to keep tabs on the number of hate crimes, but individual agencies aren't required to submit them.
Gilliard says this bill will also require agencies to submit that data.
The house bill will go to full committee next January.
