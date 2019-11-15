Investigators arrest suspects in Goose Creek double homicide

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have announced the arrest of two suspects in connection to a double homicide in Goose Creek.
Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department say authorities have arrested Colton Bowman and Camron Addow. Both are each charged with two counts of murder.
They were taken into custody in connection to the Oct. 13 shooting at the Boulder Bluff subdivision which took the lives of 17-year-old Dylan Newby and 18-year-old R.J. Calhoun.
Bowman and Addow were developed as suspects during the investigation.
Police said Colton fled the area following the shooting and was captured by the US Marshal Service in Brooklyn, New York.
“He is pending extradition to South Carolina,” police said Thursday night.
According to investigators, Camron went into hiding but was located and taken into custody by the Goose Creek Police Department with the assistance of the US Marshal Service.
Authorities said Camron will transported to the Berkeley County Detention Center after he has been interviewed.
The Goose Creek Police Department is still requesting that anyone with information concerning the incident to contact the Goose Creek Police Department at (843) 863-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
On Oct. 13, police officers responded at 8:53 p.m. to a home on Adeline Drive where a shooting had been reported.
Officers found the victims in the yard of the home.
Calhoun died at the scene, and Newby died at an area hospital days later.
