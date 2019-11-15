Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (Week 12)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Round 2 of the playoffs kicks off on Friday night. Check back here for previews, scores and highlights during the week.
Round 2
5-A
Berkeley (8-2) at Ft. Dorchester (10-0)
Summerville (7-3) at Goose Creek (8-2)
Wando (7-3) at Dutch Fork
2-A
Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Timberland (7-2)
Burke (3-8) at Barnwell
Calhoun County at Woodland (7-3)
Oceanside Collegiate (6-4) at Whale Branch
1-A
St. John’s (4-6) at Green Sea Floyds
Cross (6-4) at Baptist Hill (6-3) - Game will be played Saturday at 3pm
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.