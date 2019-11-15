Lowcountry High School Football Schedule (Week 12)

By Kevin Bilodeau | November 14, 2019 at 7:34 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 7:34 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Round 2 of the playoffs kicks off on Friday night. Check back here for previews, scores and highlights during the week.

Round 2

5-A

Berkeley (8-2) at Ft. Dorchester (10-0)

Summerville (7-3) at Goose Creek (8-2)

Wando (7-3) at Dutch Fork

2-A

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Timberland (7-2)

Burke (3-8) at Barnwell

Calhoun County at Woodland (7-3)

Oceanside Collegiate (6-4) at Whale Branch

1-A

St. John’s (4-6) at Green Sea Floyds

Cross (6-4) at Baptist Hill (6-3) - Game will be played Saturday at 3pm

