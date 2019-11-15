Man sentenced to 30 years for 2016 N. Charleston murder

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man was sentenced to prison time Thursday for a 2016 murder in North Charleston.
A Charleston County jury found Leandra Bright, 33, guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Judge Markley Dennis then sentenced him to 30 years in prison.
During the trial, witnesses testified that Bright and the victim, Arthur Myers, going into a fight on March 29, 2016. At 1 a.m. on March 30, Bright had his roommate take him to the Liberty Park neighborhood near Rivers Avenue and I-526.
The fight was determined to be drug-related and ended with Bright approaching Myers’ car and firing three shots which hit him in the head and torso. Myers returned fire before driving away, but only made it a block before he crashed near James Bell Drive at Rivers Avenue.
Bright initially told police that a third party shot Myers, but evidence contradicted his claim. At trial, Bright claimed self-defense, but the jury wasn’t persuaded by his version of events.
