Man who threw bricks into Mt. Pleasant laundromat arrested, police say
Riley McCall was arrested Thursday night. (Source: CCSO/Provided)
By Live 5 Web Staff | November 15, 2019 at 8:06 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 8:09 AM

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say the man accused of throwing bricks into a Mount Pleasant laundromat on Monday night has been arrested.

Riley McCall Jr., 23, threw bricks through the front glass door of the Mt. Pleasant laundromat after police told him to leave the business, according to police.

He was booked into the Charleston County Jail just before 10 p.m. on Thursday night. He’s facing one charge of malicious injury to real property.

The owner says she asked McCall to finish doing his laundry because it was approaching the 8 p.m. closing time.

She says about five minutes after McCall’s family drove off, McCall stayed behind and threw the bricks at her glass front door.

