2nd man charged in deadly Northwoods Mall theater parking lot shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A second man has been charged more than three months after a deadly shooting in the parking lot of the theater at Northwoods Mall.
Trevon Karnickey, 18, has been charged with murder and was arrested Thursday.
“Through investigation, Karnickey was identified as a suspect in the case,” police spokesman Scott Deckard said.
Karnickey joins Benjamin Rashard Bonneau, who was already charged in the case. Harry Pinckney, 23, of Walterboro died on scene from a gunshot wound.
North Charleston Police Department responded to the theater at 9:48 p.m. on Aug. 2 where they found Pinckney lying in the parking lot, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
Police say they found a vehicle that had apparent damage from gunshots and another shooting victim at the Exxon gas station on 2330 Ashley Phosphate Rd.
EMS took the victim to an area hospital.
An affidavit states two others who were with Pinckney admitted going to the theater to buy marijuana from an unknown person who investigators later identified as Bonneau. The surviving victim told investigators Bonneau produced a handgun and opened fire on them during the drug transaction, the affidavit states. The victim identified Bonneau from a six-pack photo lineup as the person who shot and killed Pinckney, the affidavit states.
