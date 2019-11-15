Rain, wind and chilly temps to impact your weekend plans!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong coastal storm will bring wet, windy and chilly weather to the Lowcountry today and Saturday! This area of low pressure developed early Friday near Jacksonville and will slowly track offshore of the Southeastern coastline over the next few days. Wet weather has already spread into the area and widespread rain is expected for most of the day ahead. Showers will become more intermittent late this afternoon and into the evening. The breeze will begin to build today and will really ramp up as we head into the day on Saturday. There may be a lull in the rain overnight before increasing again by Saturday morning as an upper level low pressure system moves overhead. This means another day of clouds and rain will be likely. As this coastal storm pulls NE of the area Saturday, the wind will strengthen out of the north bringing in colder air. Wind gusts today will peak near 25 mph and will likely hit 30-35 mph on Saturday. A few gusts near 40 mph are possible along the coast. High temperatures will reach the mid 50s today but will struggle to get out of the 40s on Saturday. Wind chill values will stay in the 30s throughout most of the day on Saturday. Drier air will begin to move in Saturday night and sunshine will return on Sunday. Temperatures will slowly warm into next weekend.