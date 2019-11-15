Smoke alarm helps family of 7 escape West Ashley home fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An official with the Charleston fire department says a smoke alarm helped a family get out of their home Friday morning and alerted firefighters before flames got out of control.
Just after 1 a.m., the dispatch center received a 911 call for smoke in a house on Mueller Drive in West Ashley.
Firefighters got there within five minutes with smoke coming out of the house. They found a small fire in the crawlspace area near the fireplace, but the damage could have been much worse.
The family used their fireplace until 11 p.m. on Thursday night, but the smoldering embers in the fireplace lit part of the house in the crawlspace on fire. The smoke alarm activated about 1 a.m., which alerted the family, who then called 911.
Two adults and five children were home at the time and all got out uninjured.
